Clouds And Chilly Friday

25 WEATHER — It will remain clear tonight with lows back in the low 30s in the morning. We will start off with some sunshine Friday morning, but clouds should quickly fill in by lunchtime on into the afternoon. This will keep highs in the upper 40s to near 50°. There could be a few sprinkles or light showers Friday evening into Saturday morning, but anything that falls will be very light. Lows Saturday morning should be in the mid to upper 30s.

Saturday afternoon through Sunday look nice with highs in the low to mid 50s. Clouds will start to increase Sunday afternoon, and that will lead us to more shower chances Monday. It does look pretty dreary throughout the day Monday with highs in the upper 40s.

Then to the fun part of the forecast...how cold will it get?! Some models today are depicting two surges of cold air. The first one would arrive Tuesday afternoon into Wednesday. This would be a glancing blow, so highs should still be in the 40s. The main surge will likely get here Thursday. Timing will be key for Thursday's high temperatures, but it is safe to say it will get cold in a hurry with temperatures falling into the 20s behind the front. Friday looks cold with highs in the low 30s. We may continue with highs in the 30s Christmas Eve into Christmas Day!