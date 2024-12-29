Close to record warmth tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Fog may once again become an issue to start tomorrow morning in some of our eastern counties. After that, we'll see plenty of sunshine and breezy southwest winds will kick in. This will help temperatures warm up to levels that will come close to breaking records. In Waco, I am forecasting 79°. The record to tie is 82°. I think low to mid-80s could definitely be achieved in places west, southwest and south of McLennan County.

The heat will be short-lived, as northerly winds will enter on Tuesday, bringing highs in the 50s. Temperatures will be in the 40s as the clock strikes midnight on Wednesday morning. We'll continue to see cool weather through the rest of the week, although a warm-up into the 60s and 70s may follow for the weekend with a chance of rain. There are signs that an even bigger cooldown may be on the way after that.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather