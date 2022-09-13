Close to normal for the rest of the week

25 WEATHER — The weather is going to be pretty typical for mid-September around here. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be in the low to mid 90s with lows in the 60s to near 70°. Rain chances don't look to be an issue through Friday.

We may see some slight storm chances enter the picture Saturday through Monday. The best chance of the slight chance will be across the southern half of the area. Highs will remain in the low to mid 90s this weekend.

Next week, more of the same. It will be partly cloudy with above normal highs in the mid 90s.