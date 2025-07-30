Close to 100° again Thursday

25 EVENING WEATHER — It's hot, but it should be this time of year. Tonight, we are looking at mostly clear skies with lows in the low 70s. Thursday should be another day spent close to 100° during the afternoon hours. The air mass still looks rather dry, so 100° will feel like 100°.

We should start to see some changes arrive Friday. A "cold" front will be just north of our area in the afternoon. Humidity levels will rise, so highs in the upper 90s will feel like over 100 when you factor in the humidity. Scattered showers and storms are expected to develop across our northern areas and some of those will move across Central Texas Friday evening. Right now rain chances stand at 30-40%. The front should stall somewhere across Central Texas Friday night into Saturday. This will set the stage for a few more scattered storms Saturday afternoon and evening. Highs should be cooler in the low 90s with light northeast winds behind the front. Sunday, the front starts to washout. This will allow highs back into the mid 90s with just isolated rain chances.

The first full week of August next week looks hot. Highs will be in the upper 90s to near 100° each day under mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.