Clearing skies into Friday

25 EVENING WEATHER — It was cooler on Thursday behind a cold front that moved through Wednesday night. Skies will clear from north to south this evening, so lows in the morning should make it into the lower 40s. A few 30s are possible north of Waco. Sunshine and south winds return Friday, so highs will warm into the low to mid 70s during the afternoon hours.

The weekend is looking nice at this point. Skies are expected to be mostly sunny Saturday with highs in the upper 70s! Partly cloudy skies are forecast Sunday as a storm system passes to the northwest of Central Texas. Highs may fall a bit into the mid 60s with a bit more cloud cover around. We may even see a few isolated storms across the northern half of Central Texas Sunday evening. Right now it appears anything more significant will be north of our region.

Our next storm system will be on approach next week Monday into Tuesday. Skies look to be mostly cloudy Monday with highs in the mid 70s. Tuesday is a day to watch where everything sets up. I do think we will have scattered storms in our area for at least part of the day Tuesday. Right now it appears the highest severe threat will be just east of our area, but it is something we will watch closely as we approach next week.