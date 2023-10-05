Clearing out tonight

25 WEATHER — The rain is moving away from Central Texas tonight and so will the clouds. It should be nice in the morning with lows in the lower 60s. We will warm up Friday into the mid 80s, but a cold front will arrive Friday evening. This will bring gusty north winds Friday night as lows fall into the 50s.

The weekend weather is expected to actually feel like fall! Highs Saturday will be in the low to mid 70s. Sunday should be a little warmer, but still nice with highs in the upper 70s. Get the pumpkin spice ready because we may see upper 40s and low 50s around here Sunday morning!

Next week should start to bring a significant warm up back to Central Texas. Highs will be in the 80s Monday and Tuesday, but more 90s are possible ahead of our next front Wednesday and Thursday. There is a slight chance of storms Thursday with the front, but the main story will be fall temperatures rolling back into Central Texas. Highs will fall into the 70s Friday into next weekend.