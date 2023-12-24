Clear but chilly and windy on Christmas morning

25 WEATHER — The rain has departed the region and we are left with some nice sunshine to end the day. Many places picked up over an inch of rain in the past 36 hours which is a good thing. As Santa comes tonight, temperatures will fall into the upper-30s and low-40s with a wind chill in the 30s to start the day. Skies will be quite clear with maybe a couple clouds by the afternoon. Highs on Christmas will reach the mid-50s.

A cool and dry week will be ahead of us with highs in the 50s for the next several days. There should be varying mixes of sun and clouds but it doesn't look like any rain will be making its return until next Monday at the earliest. Mornings will continue to be in the 30s through the week, with the potential to be even colder as the next weekend approaches.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather