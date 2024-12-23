Christmas Eve storms may impact Holiday shopping plans

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 60s today with cloudy skies and increasing moisture. Showers and storms are expected to flare up Tuesday afternoon with some potentially turning strong to severe.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Mugginess continues today with southeasterly winds and warmer than normal temperatures.

Storms will fire off in the second half of Tuesday with some turning strong to severe.

Christmas Day looks quiet, but showers and storms return Thursday.

We're waking up this morning to temperatures that definitely don't feel like they should for this time of year. We'll see highs climbing into the upper 60s with south winds increasing moisture. A couple showers will be possible, generally east of I-35. The majority of us will miss out on rain though.

If you have to do some last minute Christmas shopping, you need to try to get it done before the afternoon of Christmas Eve. A weak cold front will sag south during the day eventually firing off some showers and storms. Some storms could be strong to severe, with the main threats being gusty winds and hail. The best chance for severe storms will be found east of I-35. All activity will clear out in time for Santa's arrival overnight!

Christmas Day looks quiet and cooler with highs in the 60s. Another chance of storms arrives Thursday, and these too will have to be monitored for the potential for some to be strong. We'll keep you advised.

Beyond Thursday, things look quiet for return travel!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather