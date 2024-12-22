Christmas Eve may bring scattered thunderstorms

25 WEATHER — Periods of sun and clouds were seen today, although the clouds will become thicker overnight. This may lead to a bit of drizzle falling here and there for Monday. Regardless, the mild weather will continue, with highs ranging from the upper-60s to low-70s. Tuesday morning should also have a few showers around, but we'll be watching for some storms to arrive that afternoon and evening. These storms should be scattered, with a higher likelihood toward the northeast and diminishing chances farther to the southwest.

A couple of the storms could be on the strong side, perhaps with a bit of hail. Anyone hitting the road Tuesday evening will want to keep an eye on the sky just in case. The good news is that it will all be gone by Christmas, leaving us with highs in the 60s plus some sunshine for Wednesday. Another storm system could be making its way in for Thursday, so that may also be something to watch for those that will be making a return from holiday visits.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather