Chilly Wednesday on Tap!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Well, old man winter has worked back into Central Texas. After highs in the 80s on Tuesday, we have plunged into the 30s on this Wednesday morning. Winds are making it feel like the 20s as you walk out the door. Bundle up and keep a sweater through the day because the warm-up won't be great! We will only top out in the mid 50s during the afternoon.

A light freeze will be in store overnight into Thursday morning. Bring in the pets and the plants to be on the safe side. Clouds will increase during the day on Thursday keeping temperatures in the low 50s. While widespread rain isn't expected, some sprinkles can't be ruled out. Eventually that moisture will turn into some drizzle leading into Friday morning before a warm-up pushes us into the 70s on Friday.

Saturday will start warmer, but temperatures will fall during the day thanks to another front. Plan on a cloudy and cool Saturday with some light rain around. Our next warm-up starts Sunday and takes us into the new week before another front looks to work in by the middle of next week.

Have a good Wednesday and stay warm!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather