Chilly Wednesday before winter weather arrives Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the lower 40s this afternoon with times of sunshine. We are still tracking the potential for wintry weather Thursday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Chilly weather continues through this afternoon with highs getting into the low to mid 40s.

Rain expected tomorrow, potentially with sleet mixing in from time to time.

A window exists for snow Thursday night into Friday morning, but accumulations should be light.

We are waking up to another cold morning with lows in the 20s and 30s. Get ready for another chilly day with highs in the 40s.

Tomorrow, we will have precipitation start in the morning hours and fall through the day. The majority of this will fall as rain, but sleet could mix in across our northern counties. Temperatures will hover above freezing in most of the area, but could fall to freezing across northern counties which may lead to a few icy spots developing. Pockets of heavy rain will also be possible late in the day into the evening before eventually a switch to snow occurs overnight into Friday morning. Any accumulations should be light, but it's not out of the question that a few of our northern areas see up to 2 inches. It all depends on how soon the switchover happens. Precipitation should end during the day Friday.

