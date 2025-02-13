Chilly weather hanging on through Valentine's Day

25 WEATHER — A much colder morning is underway, and temperatures this afternoon will wind up even cooler than yesterday. Highs should only reach the low to mid-40s. Increasing cloud cover throughout the day will be partly responsible for the lack of warming. Temperatures will be close to freezing tomorrow morning, and the stubborn clouds will ensure that Friday will also remain in the 40s. Valentine's Day could come with a little bit of drizzle in the evening.

We'll shoot up to 70° on Saturday with a southwest wind, but that wind will be in response to an approaching cold front. As such, we will fall all the way back to the 40s for Sunday. Looking ahead, there may be another potent front passing through by next Wednesday. The new data is painting a colder picture during that time, so I've dropped temperatures into the 30s for Wednesday. Some showers will be possible during that time, and we'll have to watch to make sure that any showers stay of the liquid variety.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather