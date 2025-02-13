Chilly Valentine's Day

25 EVENING WEATHER — Chilly air will stick around for the next 24 hours. Tonight will be seasonably cold with lows in the low 30s. It looks mostly cloudy on Valentine's Day Friday with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, so we are giving you a little snuggle weather there.

This weekend will be one of ups and downs once again. Saturday should bring a quick warm up with westerly winds and partly cloudy skies. Highs should make it into the low 70s. There could be a few isolated showers and storms across our eastern areas and down into the Brazos Valley as a cold front sweeps in during the afternoon and evening hours. This will set the stage for chilly weather once again as highs will only climb into the upper 40s Sunday afternoon.

Next week is one to watch. Monday and Tuesday should be a bit warmer. A strong cold front is scheduled to arrive late Tuesday into Tuesday night. This could bring a couple of showers and storms with rapidly falling temperatures into Wednesday morning. If the cold air can get in fast enough, there could be a chance for a little light mix Wednesday morning. Right now we are keeping chances of this low. The main thing is the colder air with this system. The models are struggling this far out with how much cold air gets into the region, but I am starting to favor the colder solutions. Stay tuned...there will likely be changes in future forecasts!