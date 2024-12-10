Chilly today with the first freeze possible for the Brazos Valley

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will only climb into the mid 50s this afternoon with a widespread freeze expected overnight. With the wind, it will feel like the 40s all day today.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Chilly conditions expected today with highs in the 50s, and feeling like the 40s all day.

Blustery winds continue today, but relax overnight.

Widespread freeze expected overnight, will be the first in the Brazos Valley this season.

Good morning! We had a cold front move through overnight. The cold air has lagged a bit, so we are starting off very similar to yesterday morning. Despite that, expect today to be a chilly day as cold air works in with the north winds. Feel-like temperatures will remain in the 40s all day even with sunny skies. Be sure to dress for it!

Overnight, as winds relax, temperatures will fall to near freezing overnight. For the Brazos Valley, this will mark the first widespread freeze of the season. It won't be a pipe-busting freeze, but bring in the pets and the plants, and wrap outdoor faucets if you can.

We will begin a warm-up following that into the weekend with highs approaching the 70s. A few small rain chances may work in Friday, but the best chances of rain will be found east of I-35. Our next best chance of rain looks to arrive sometime Monday as another cold front attempts to move in. Models have really struggled with timing next week, but Monday looks to bring the best chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Expect the forecast to shift quite a bit regarding next week, we will keep you advised.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather