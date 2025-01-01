Chilly start to the new year!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 50s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. A brief warm-up happens this weekend before a cold blast next week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Typical January chilliness will be around today with highs in the 50s.

Brief warm-up this weekend brings small rain chances Sunday.

Cold blast still set to arrive next week.

Good morning and Happy New Year! We are waking up to a chilly start to the day with lows in the 30s. We will see a cool day ahead despite full sunshine. Highs will climb into the mid 50s this afternoon. That's about where they should be this time of year though.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 30s but I think the majority of us will miss out on a freeze. Cloud cover will be on the increase Thursday and Friday with a weak front passing Friday. South winds quickly overcome that cooler air and we will see a warmer weekend ahead with highs in the 60s. Ahead of our next front into next week, we will see a small chance of rain Sunday, though widespread rain is not expected.

Next week, a cold blast is set to arrive but some questions about what happens in that cold air remain. Today's iteration of model data has brought a bit more moisture and colder air, but the question will be if that trend continues. Models have flip-flopped a lot, so we will watch the trends and see if that continues before we call for anything other than some small rain chances. Stay tuned!

Have a great New Year's Day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather