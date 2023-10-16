Chilly start to Monday but a warm-up through the week

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're getting a nice taste of fall out there this morning with lows starting off in the 40s in most locations. Plenty of dry air and sunshine will be out there this afternoon, but north winds will stunt any sort of substantial warm-up as we only climb into the low 70s.

Overnight, prepare for the coolest air since early April as clear skies, calm winds, and the dry air already in place will combine for radiational cooling. That means the coolest air will pool in low-lying areas. Especially east of I-35. Lows should bottom out in the upper 30s and low 40s.

South winds return Tomorrow and take over through the middle of the week pushing temperatures into the mid 80s. A weak cool front without cool air will come in to end the week, but temperatures near 90 will be behind it. Maybe some small rain chances will work in next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather