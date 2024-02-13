Chilly start to a sunny Tuesday: Here's why you need to dress in layers.

CENTRAL TEXAS — Despite starting off near freezing, temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 60s this afternoon.

Temperatures start near freezing, but sunshine will push temperatures into the mid 60s this afternoon.

Warmer air works in for the second half of the work week along with more clouds

The next cold front arrives Friday bringing rain chances and cooler air for the weekend with a light freeze possible Sunday morning.

Watch out for a little frost on your windshield this morning as temperatures have fallen near freezing and close to the dew point. Sunshine will be around all day, pushing temperatures into the mid 60s. Only a light southerly breeze will be around.

Winds will increase over the next few days bringing temperatures back up into the upper 60s and low 70s for highs. Clouds will be on the increase as well.

Our next cold front is set to arrive late in the day on Friday. We may see a few showers and storms along it, but nothing widespread. Any activity quickly moves out due to the fast-moving nature of this cold front. As a result, rain totals will be low, generally around a quarter inch if even that.

Behind the front, expect temperatures to fall into the 30s by Saturday morning and we'll stay in the 40s and 50s all day even as skies clear. That will set us up for our next freeze by Sunday morning, when most areas should experience one.

A warming trend takes over for next week pushing our highs back into the 70s by the middle of the week. We may see some storm chances work in by next weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

