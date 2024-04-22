Chilly start gives way to nice Monday, storm chances return later this week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low 70s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. Expect humidity to increase for the middle of the week before storm chances return late this week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Things are chilly this morning in the 40s, but dry air allows us to warm to 70s by afternoon.

South winds pick up through the middle of the week drawing up humidity and warmer air.

Multiple storm chances work in for the weekend, including the potential for some severe storms.

We're reaping the benefits of this weekend's storm system this morning as drier air has wrapped around that circulation and worked into our area. That's allowing for a bit of a chilly start with temperatures in the 40s. The thing about dry air, is it heats up quickly, so we will still see a nice day with highs in the 70s and plenty of sunshine.

South winds will increase through the middle of the week drawing up more warm and humid air. These could reach 20mph or higher Tuesday, and then again be pretty strong into the weekend. Highs will climb into the upper 70s Tuesday, low 80s Wednesday, and working into the mid 80s for the weekend.

At the same time, it looks like we will be entering a more active storm track for the weekend. That will combine with the abundant warm and humid air to bring the potential for some strong to severe storms. Right now, it looks like the best chances come Friday and Sunday, but we could see the potential for severe weather each day this weekend. Models have to come into agreement, and that will shift over the next few days, so we will be able to iron out which day has the highest potential. We just want to give you a heads up for any weekend plans!

The nice part is, we could get a decent shot of rain out of this by the time it's all said and done, but hopefully we can get it without severe storms! All the more reason to get out and enjoy Today's gorgeous weather!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather