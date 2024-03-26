Chilly start gives way to mild Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the 60s this afternoon under mainly sunny skies. A few storms are possible tomorrow afternoon before quieter weather moves in for Easter weekend!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Temperatures start chilly this morning, in the 30s for some

The afternoon will be nice with temperatures rebounding into the low to mid 60s.

A small storm chance exists Wednesday before quiet and warmer weather moves in for Easter weekend.

We're waking up this morning to a little bit of a chill in Central Texas as temperatures have dropped into the upper 30s. Combine it with the wind, and some will feel like they're near freezing to start off Tuesday. You'll want to dress in layers though, because sunny skies will warm us up into the mid 60s later this afternoon.

Clouds increase again overnight thanks to a weak disturbance working our way. That should keep morning temperatures in the 40s. By afternoon, as we warm the atmosphere, and a weak cold front nears us, we may see a few isolated storms develop. If this happens, there will be the potential for them to be strong. The highest chance will lie west of I-35.

An upper-level ridge builds in for the second half of the week bringing warming temperatures and quieter weather as the storm track stays north of us. This could lead to 80s for Easter Weekend!

It looks like another storm system comes in early next week. That will bring storm chances our way.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather