Chilly start, but sunny first day of spring on tap

CENTRAL TEXAS — After starting off with a little frost, temperatures will rebound to the upper 60s later this afternoon. Expect rain chances to come up for the second half of the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Light frost is with us this morning, but a sunny afternoon pushes temperatures to the upper 60s.

Rain chances return Thursday with scattered showers and storms likely.

The weekend looks quiet, but more rain chances are on the way early next week.

We're waking up this morning to temperatures in the mid 30s. That combined with the humidity will lead to patchy frost, especially in low-lying areas. The same dry air will make for a nice warm-up today though with highs getting back into the upper 60s.

Our cut-off low that brought all the rain chances this weekend then moved back to the west is on the move again, treading east towards the Lone Star State. As this nears us, expect south winds to draw up into it increasing our humidity and temperatures for the middle of the week. Highs should return to the 70s.

As that low moves over on Thursday, scattered showers and storms will develop. I don't like the setup for severe weather, but certainly some gusty winds, hail and heavy rain will be possible. Activity may linger into Friday morning but will clear out for the weekend!

Expect a typical spring weekend with highs in the 70s. Our next storm chances after that arrive with a more dynamic storm system early next week. This may be one to watch for the potential for strong to severe storms. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather