Chilly Start, but Sunny and Nice Afternoon on the Way Monday!

ENTER DATELINE — Highs will climb into the mid 60s this afternoon with sunny skies and light northerly winds. Clouds will increase and eventually rain chances will work in for the Christmas Holiday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

a Weak cold front is swinging through. This will keep dry air and sunshine today.

A light freeze is still possible tonight. Not everyone will drop below freezing.

Clouds increase with above normal temperatures to the end of the week

Rain chances increase towards the holiday weekend with beneficial rains possible.

We're waking up this morning to temperatures that are in the 30s and 40s, so a jacket or coat will be needed. Wear a sweater underneath because we'll still see highs climbing into the mid 60s with plenty of sunshine.

A light freeze is possible overnight, but not everyone will see one. Still bring in the plants and the pets just to be on the safe side.

South winds bring up the moisture and bring clouds back into the forecast for the middle of the week. Rain chances will pick up for the second half of the week as our next storm system arrives. Models are struggling on the timing and placement of the rainfall, so expect changes in the forecast over the next few days. We'll monitor to see if the energy causing this shifts around much like we saw last week. Any shift in track will have a big impact on amounts and timing. Right now it's too early to pinpoint that, but the best chance of rain looks to arrive Friday. Temperatures will also remain above normal into the mid to upper 60s.

We could see some breaks in the rain chances at times, but it looks like another round will be possible Christmas Eve. It would be smart to get your Christmas shopping in during the first half of this week before the rain chances arrive. Some beneficial rain looks possible too, with totals running from 1-3 inches as of Monday morning. Again, this will shift as models get a better hold on our atmosphere.

Beyond the Christmas Holiday, it's looking like we could see another chill set in with highs going back down to the 50s!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather