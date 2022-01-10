Watch
Chilly start, but seasonable Monday on tap

Highs will climb into the mid-50s.
Posted at 5:46 AM, Jan 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-10 08:15:31-05

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're starting off chilly this morning thanks to yesterday's cold front.

A light freeze will be possible by sunrise north of Waco-Temple-Killeen. Clouds will hang around for the first part of the day, but some pockets of sunshine may push temperatures into the mid 50s this afternoon.

Overnight, cloud cover will play a pivotal role in determining our low temperatures. Where clouds hold on, lows will fall into the upper 30s, but any areas that see clear skies will see a freeze with temperatures falling into the upper 20s. For now, will keep Waco and points northward under the best chance for a freeze. Bring in your pets and plants area-wide just in case.

A weak disturbance will swing overhead bringing the potential for a shower or two tomorrow and mainly cloudy skies. Any activity will be light, and most will miss out in Central Texas. A warming trend will take over for the rest of the week pushing temperatures into the 70s for Friday before another front arrives on Saturday.

Meteorologist Josh Johns
