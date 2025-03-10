Chilly start but nice Monday on tap!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 70s with plenty of sunshine this afternoon. We're watching for a mid-week storm chance Wednesday.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Sunshine will be out in full force today pushing temperatures into the 70s.

Winds increase again tomorrow.

Small chance of storms Wednesday with the potential for some to be strong.

Quiet and warmer to end the work week.

Good morning! We're waking up to a chilly start with temperatures in the 30s! Sunshine will be in place today with light southwest winds pushing temperatures into the mid 70s, so be sure to dress in layers!

Tomorrow will be warmer and a little more breezy with highs getting into the 80s. Southwest breezes at 15mph will raise the fire potential a bit, especially west of I-35.

A storm system will move over Wednesday, with the potential to produce some isolated storms along and east of I-35. Some of these could turn severe with hail and winds the main threats. There is a question as to how much fuel will be around for these storms and the timing of the system, so right now the higher chance looks east of us. Stay tuned!

We'll see a warmer end to the week in the 80s with another passing storm system raising the breezes Friday - which could be another gusty day.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather