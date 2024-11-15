Chilly start, but nice day ahead!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the mid 70s this afternoon with southeasterly winds. A warming trend takes us into the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Despite a chilly start, numbers will be able to climb into the mid 70s this afternoon.

We'll ping close to 80 this weekend.

Showers and storms possible Sunday night into Monday morning, some will be strong.

Next week still brings a decent cool-down.

We're waking up this morning to some chilly temperatures across Central Texas as numbers have fallen down into the 30s! You'll need the jacket as you're heading outside, but won't need it all afternoon. Southeast winds will bring some warmer numbers into the mid 70s. You'll still need a jacket if you're heading to high school football games, but it will be nice with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

We'll get closer to 80s this weekend with increasing clouds on Saturday, though there should be times of sunshine. Clouds will really be on the increase Sunday as highs climb into the upper 70s. A few showers and storms will be possible Sunday, with increasing chances overnight into Monday. A line of storms is expected to move through Monday morning, but right now it looks like a cold front will outpace them keeping the severe threat minimal. The biggest threat will be some gusty winds.

Behind that front, it still looks like we will see a decent cool-down. Though it won't be as prolonged now with the bulk of the colder air sliding to our east. Highs in the 50s and 60s are still possible. Stay tuned!

Have a great Friday and a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather