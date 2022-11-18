Chilly/Showers This Weekend

25 WEATHER — The chill is back this weekend on into early next week. Tonight will bring more clouds and a slight chance for a few showers. Lows will fall into the mid to upper 30s. Saturday, showers look likely, especially south of a Fairfield, Waco, San Saba line. The Brazos Valley will have the best chance of showers throughout the day. There is some potential for some sleet to mix in with the light rain from time to time, but no impacts are expected. Highs will range from the upper 30s west to mid 40s east.

Sunday may bring a few peeks of sun early on, but more clouds and a few showers are possible during the afternoon and evening hours. These showers could linger into Monday as well, so our chilly weather will continue. Highs both Sunday and Monday will be in the upper 40s.

The models are finally in better agreement with next week's weather pattern. Most are drier with just a few showers and storms possible on Thanksgiving as our next front rolls through Central Texas. Highs will be in the 60s Tuesday through Thursday, but we could be back in the upper 50s to near 60° Friday.

Have a great weekend!