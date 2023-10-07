Chilly night on the way

25 WEATHER — You may have thought that this morning was cool, but temperatures tonight are going to be even cooler. Light winds and clear skies will encourage numbers to drop into the mid to upper-40s for tonight, which is something we haven't felt since April. Plentiful sunshine will ensure that we warm up to the upper-70s and low-80s tomorrow. Monday looks to be quite sunny as well with highs in the mid-80s.

Thicker cloud cover will spill in from Mexico on Tuesday and Wednesday, so we may not see a whole lot of sun during that time. Thursday looks partly cloudy and warm with highs in the upper-80s. The timing of our next cold front looks to be pushed back a bit, with data suggesting we'll have to wait until Friday. While we may sneak in a shower or storm, the bigger effects will be the cooler highs in the 70s awaiting us for next weekend.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather