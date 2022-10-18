Chilly Mornings, Nice Afternoons on the way in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — The fall-like feel has really settled in this morning across Central Texas! Grab the jacket as you're heading out the door because temperatures are starting off in the 40s! The best part is, we'll warm up into the upper 60s this afternoon with abundant sunshine! Dry air will hang around really keeping the fall-like feel in place!

As winds relax tonight, that will set up for a very chilly morning with lows dipping into the 30s. While a widespread freeze is not expected, some low-lying areas along and east of I-35 could briefly dip to freezing, especially towards the I-45 corridor. In town, expect lows in the mid to upper 30s. Go ahead and bring in the pets and plants just to be on the safe side.

For the rest of the week, expect a warming trend to push us back close to 90 for the weekend. We're keeping an eye on a pacific disturbance that could bring some decent rain chances to kick off next week! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather