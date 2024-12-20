Chilly mornings/mild afternoons through the weekend

25 WEATHER — We have made it to the weekend before Christmas, and it looks like it will be a nice one. Tonight looks cold with lows in the upper 20s and low 30s across the region. Saturday will be mostly sunny with cool highs in the upper 50s to near 60°. Southerly winds kick back in Sunday bringing afternoon clouds and highs in the mid 60s.

Southerly winds will continue to bring moisture in Sunday night into Monday. This should bring mostly cloudy skies Monday, but right now it looks like most of the day will be dry. Temperatures are expected to warm into the low 70s. Christmas Eve, a storm system will move into our area from the northwest. This will initiate thunderstorms Tuesday morning in north Texas. These will slip south into our area during the afternoon and evening hours. The overall severe weather threat is low, but a few stronger storms with gusty winds and small hail look possible. Highs should be slightly cooler in the upper 60s to near 70° Tuesday afternoon. Rain will end from west to east Tuesday night into Christmas morning Wednesday. Christmas looks pretty nice as of now with highs in the mid 60s.

A couple more storm systems may move across portions of Texas Thursday and the weekend after Christmas. The speed of these systems should limit the recovery time between systems. However, we will have to watch these if they become slower and deeper in future model runs. Right now I have low end rain and storm chances Thursday and Saturday. Timing could change, so stay tuned!