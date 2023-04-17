Chilly morning gives way to Spring-like afternoon in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to a bit of a chill to start your Monday! You may need the jacket walking out the door as temperatures have dipped into the 40s in many locations. Don't expect to keep it around though, as we'll end up with another spring-like afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 70s and lower 80s as south winds start to pick back up again.

A more humid airmass moves in for much of the work week. This will bring highs in the 80s, southerly breezes and more humid conditions for much of the work week. The dry line will activate across West Texas again starting tomorrow. Expect storms to pop along it in the afternoon and move east. Some of those may drift into Central Texas, mainly west of I-35. Because of this, we have left small rain chances in play for the rest of the week.

Better storm chances will set up with the arrival of our next cold front on Friday. More scattered storms will be possible.

Behind the next front, highs will be in the 60s and 70s for the weekend!

Have a great day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather