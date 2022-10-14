Chilly Morning Gives Way to Nice Afternoon

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're waking up to some chilly temperatures in Central Texas this morning! Highs will climb into the low 90s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine. The dry air will make it feel pleasant, but that will be replaced by more humidity overnight.

Expect a warmer and more humid day Saturday with highs in the low to mid 90s. The real changes arrive Sunday as a cold front sweeps through. Showers and storms will be possible near and behind the front with the best chances of rain overnight into Monday. Totals have come down some, but I still think a good chunk of Central Texas could get a quarter to half inch of rain with some areas picking up an inch. Lets hope for more, but anything we have will be beneficial.

Fall-like air settles in behind the front with highs in the low 70s and morning lows in the upper 40s. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather