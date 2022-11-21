Chilly Monday, but Warmer air for Thanksgiving.

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a chilly start to the Thanksgiving week here in Central Texas! Temperatures will start off in the 40s Monday and won't warm up much as we go through the day. Clouds should hold on for most of the day, with scattered showers possible during the first half of the day. Later on this evening, drier air should work in allowing for clouds to clear out over Central Texas though they could hang around longer over the Brazos Valley. North of Waco, a light freeze will be possible with lows dipping into the low 30s.

We will be a little unsettled heading through the middle of the week, Tuesday looks dry, but moisture should work back in Wednesday and Thanksgiving day keeping rain chances around. There's a lot of uncertainty regarding our next storm system that will move in. As this fluctuates, we will try to nail down what the rest of the holiday weekend looks like. For now, we are taking the dry option with highs in the 60s.

Beyond the next system, things look to warm up with highs approaching the 70s!

Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather