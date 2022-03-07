Chilly Monday ahead with Morning Rain

CENTRAL TEXAS — Prepare to hop on the temperature roller coaster again this week! Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s today thanks to last night's cold front. We'll deal with some showers to start the day, but could see a little bit of sunshine poke back out this afternoon. That will help to offset some of the cooler air, and we could see temperatures push into the 50s as a result this afternoon.

Overnight, temperatures will fall into the 30s and moisture will increase bringing some more showers for Tuesday. With the clouds and rain hanging around, we will see temperatures in the 40s all day.

A slow warm-up takes over for the middle of the week that will shoot us into the 70s by Thursday. Temperatures come crashing down early Friday as they fall into the 40s and eventually into the 30s. Models are hinting at the chance for some wintry precipitation, but it is too early to pin down details. It will be something we have to watch as we go through the next 24-48 hours.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather