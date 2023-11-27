Chilly Monday ahead!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for a chilly Monday as you're heading back to work or school following this holiday break! It will start off cold with lows near freezing. Heading into the afternoon, clouds will be on the increase, ultimately stopping our warm up as we only climb into the mid 50s. Those same clouds should keep most areas above freezing tonight, but it will be close so go ahead and grab the plants and the pets and bring them in just in case.

A small warm-up begins tomorrow as south winds work in. That will push us into the 60s tomorrow, and we could even see upper 60s to near 70s by Thursday with our next storm system working in. There's a chance we see some scattered showers and storms Thursday, with the best potential lying east of I-35. If this storm system can slow down a touch, we could see rain chances increase with some heavy rains and storms possible. We'll monitor and adjust the forecast accordingly. This system does look to be a rain-maker for east and Southeast Texas with multi-inch rains possible.

Things should wind down for the weekend, until another rain chance works in Sunday with the next storm system. Behind that, temperatures warm back into the mid 60s for next week.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh johns

25 Weather