Chilly, but Sunny Monday On The Way

CENTRAL TEXAS — Winter finally showed its ugly head in Central Texas. We're waking up to temperatures in the teens and twenties, temperatures we haven't seen since February. Be sure to bundle up as you're heading out the door. We'll see a nice warm-up for the afternoon, and with the sun, it may be tolerable, but highs in the 50s will likely require a jacket.

Expect another freeze overnight with lows in the 20s before a short warming trend arrives. It does look like another significant cold front will arrive Thursday bringing chilly air, but that shouldn't linger as long as this last front. We'll climb into the 60s and 70s for the weekend before another front brings 50s for next week along with multiple rain chances. Stay warm!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

