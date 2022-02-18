Chilly but sunny Friday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following Yesterday's cold front we will have a chilly Friday in place. Temperatures will be in the 20s as you wake up this morning, with wind chills in the low 20s. Thanks to abundant sunshine, they'll rebound into the 50s, but a light wind will keep things feeling like they're in the upper 40s. Grab the jacket, because you'll need it all day.

Overnight, with light winds and clear skies, we'll have a good recipe for radiational cooling. That will allow temperatures to fall down into the mid 20s by morning. South winds kick up tomorrow pushing us into the mid 60s and starting a warming trend that will take us into the 70s Sunday.

Early next week will start off warm and muggy with temperatures in the mid 70s and rain chances. It's now looking like we will see a big shot of cold air by the middle of next week that could interact with some moisture. Highs will go down to the upper 30s. Right now it is too early to tell if we will have wintry weather, but models are hinting at it so it's something we will have to watch through the weekend. Stay tuned.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather