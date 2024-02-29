Chilly and wet for some on Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Temperatures will stay in the 40s most of the day with clouds hanging around and a few showers passing through. Rainfall amounts will remain light.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Clouds will be stubborn today with passing light rain showers. Activity may increase in the afternoon.

Chilly conditions hang around in the 40s during the day. 30s will be possible overnight.

A warm-up pushes us to near 80 this weekend.

It's certainly a chilly one out there today with temperatures in the 40s. We'll see clouds stubbornly hang around and a few showers at times as a disturbance passes over the Texas Panhandle. All of this activity should be light.

Overnight, clouds will attempt to clear over Central Texas. Where they clear, we could see lows bottom out in the mid 30s. Where they hold on, expect mid 40s. I'll shoot the middle right now for Waco-Temple-Killeen with upper 30s and low 40s, but know that there is the chance it will be colder. Western counties could get closer to freezing.

Tomorrow, south winds return pushing us into the 70s. We'll see 80s possible again by the weekend!

Next week looks more unsettled with an active spring-like pattern in the jet stream. Multiple disturbances will pass over and each time one does, it could spark isolated storms in the afternoon. There may be a higher chance by the middle of the week, but nailing down the forecast right now is difficult. We'll keep you posted!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

