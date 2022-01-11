Chilly and Potentially Wet Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — We're starting this morning with temperatures in the 30s thanks to skies that were able to clear out overnight. We'll see clouds increase through the rest of the morning helping to put a lid on our warm-up, which will keep temperatures in the 40s through the day. Light rain showers will develop late in the morning into the middle of the day. This will fall through a layer of drier air, so rain totals will be very light. Some colder air may mix in as well, potentially allowing some sleet pellets to mix in. No travel issues will be expected though, as temperatures will remain well above freezing.

Overnight, skies will clear letting temperatures fall into the 30s again. We'll get wind shifting back to the southwest warming us up to near 70° by the end of the week. It now looks like colder air will work in for this weekend keeping highs in the 50s. However, models continue to fluctuate so stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather