Chilly and Drippy Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Grab the umbrella and the jacket as you're walking out the door this morning! We'll have the potential for showers, particularly during the first part of the day. Activity will remain light, but with the clouds and rain around, temperatures will struggle to get into the mid 40s. Factor in the north wind, and we will see temperatures that feel more like the 30s.

The good news is that we will see a few warm days start to work in behind this, as we climb into the 60s Wednesday, and 70s Thursday! Our next cold front arrives late Thursday into Friday with quickly plunging temperatures. We'll start out in the mid 40s to kick off Friday and temperatures will fall into the 30s for most of the day. We'll also have rain around with the potential for a wintry mix as well. The good news is that it should be a quick round, and with temperatures in the mid 70s the day before, we shouldn't have issues with it sticking. Still, it will be something we monitor with how the models change over the next day or so and adjust the forecast.

Behind the wintry mix, things clear out allowing for a widespread freeze Saturday morning with temperatures in the 20s. A quick warm-up takes over as we head back into the mid 70s next week.

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather