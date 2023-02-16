Chilly and Breezy for Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Following last night's cold front, we are in for a chilly day in Central Texas! North winds will continue to be on the blustery side at 15-25mph with gusts up to 30mph. That will combine with temperatures in the upper 40s and lower 50s to make it feel like it's in the 30s for most of the day.

Overnight, as skies clear and winds relax, we'll see a light freeze set in across Central Texas with lows dropping into the upper 20s. Bring in the pets, and the plants, and cover outdoor spickets, but indoor pipes should be fine. Cold mornings and cool afternoons will last through Saturday.

Warmer air arrives Sunday as highs climb into the 70s. We'll warm even further, into the 80s on Monday before our next storm chance works in for the middle of the week.

Have a good Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather