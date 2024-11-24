Chilly air returning for Tuesday

25 WEATHER — Tomorrow's temperatures will not be as warm as today thanks to a cold front pushing through. The timing will be around midday, meaning that the lunch hour will likely be the warmest part of the day in many places. Bell County and McLennan County should top out in the low-70s. Breezy northwest winds will kick in Monday afternoon and evening. This will lead to a cold Tuesday morning in the 30s. Tuesday afternoon will stay in the 60s.

Wednesday looks to be cloudier, although highs will be in the upper-70s. The whiplash will continue into Thursday as another cold front is scheduled to move in before the sun comes up on Thanksgiving. This means that much of the holiday will be spent in the 50s, although there shouldn't be any rain. The outlook for the shopping weekend remains chilly, with lows in the 30s and 40s and highs in the 50s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather