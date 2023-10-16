Chilly 40s Tonight

25 WEATHER — It really has felt like fall the past couple of days, and tonight will be no exception. With clear skies and light winds, we should see lows dip into the low to mid 40s across the region. The record low is 39°, so it appears that one should survive.

We start to warm things up for the rest of the week. Tuesday looks nice with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 70s. It will continue to warm from there with 80s back Wednesday through Friday afternoons. There will be a weak front in the area Thursday, but rain chances appear very slim now at less than 20%.

The weekend will bring more of an early summer feel. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° both Saturday and Sunday. More 80s are likely into next week as well.