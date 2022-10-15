Chance of rain and storms tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Yes, it's been quite hot today, but that will be changing soon. A cold front will be approaching tomorrow, and it will offer some rain. We should have scattered showers and storms around over the course of Sunday afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s. One or two storms may be strong, but a transition to just rain will take place Sunday night. Some of that rain will last into Monday morning as well. All of the showers should be south of here by Monday afternoon.

Because of the advancing front (and the rain), highs on Monday will only be in the low-70s, maybe even upper-60s for some. The sun will come out on Tuesday but highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will still be in the 70s, making for some extra pleasant days. However, a warm-up will occur later in the week, which will put us back in the 80s by Thursday. Next weekend looks to be just as warm.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist