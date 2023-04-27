Chance for severe storms with large hail returns tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Today was a nice break from the stormy weather, but storms will likely return tomorrow. Friday morning should overall be pleasant with a few clouds around and nice temperatures, but we'll be warming up into the 80s by the afternoon. The ingredients will be in place for storms to become severe should they develop, and it looks like they will.

We could see storms fire during the mid-afternoon along or west of I-35. Some models say that could occur as soon as 3 PM, although that may be a bit early. Initially, we'll have a couple isolated storms. Those will have the best chance for large hail and perhaps a tornado. As the afternoon goes on, further storms should merge into a line, which will sweep across much of Central Texas. This will continue to carry a risk for hail as well as some damaging winds. Hopefully all of the activity will be out of our area by 9 PM.

Saturday will be cooler and breezy, and there could be a few showers. We'll quickly warm up into the 80s again by Monday.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather