Chance for a few strong storms tonight

25 WEATHER — A cold front will bring a chance of scattered showers and storms tonight. A few of the storms could be strong this evening with small hail and gusty winds. The overall severe threat is low, but we may see one or two storms try to produce some quarter size hail. Storms will taper off to showers by morning with lows in the low 50s.

Friday will start off cloudy, and we still may have a few showers around as well. The rain chances should wrap up by lunchtime, so Friday afternoon looks decent with highs in the low 60s. A big warm up will come in Saturday with gusty southerly winds. Highs will be back around 80°. Then, our next cold front arrives Sunday with a slight chance of showers and cooler highs in the 60s.

It looks like the 60s will stick around Monday and Tuesday of next week. After that, the 70s are back Wednesday and Thursday. Our next storm system will arrive late next week, bringing another round of showers and storms to the area.