Chamber of Commerce weather to start the week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 60s this afternoon with northerly winds. Expect sunshine sneaking in later this afternoon. Temperatures will fall into the 30s overnight.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Chamber of Commerce weather continues for the next couple of days.

Some storm chances work in for the mid-week.

Expect more storm chances early next week.

Today brought a cooler morning to Central Texas with morning temperatures in the 40s and 50s. With that cool start, it will be a mild day with temperatures in the low to mid 60s this afternoon. Some sun will pop out later as high clouds clear.

Overnight, with clear skies, light winds, and dry air, expect a chilly morning with lows falling down into the 30s and the 40s. While a freeze isn't expected, some areas that didn't get as much rain east of I-35 could see some light frost.

We'll start to get the humidity and temperatures back up into the upper 60s heading into the middle of the week. Expect highs to get back into the mid 70s for the second half of the week with some storm chances possible Wednesday into Thursday. While I don't expect widespread rains, some scattered storms, including the potential for strong ones could be around.

Heading into the weekend, we'll see more spring-like weather with highs in the mid 70s.

Our next storm chances look more promising early next week with a more dynamic storm system. This could bring widespread rains and the potential for some severe weather as well. Stay tuned!

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather