Chamber of Commerce Weather for the Week

CENTRAL TEXAS — Chamber of commerce weather will continue today as highs climb into the mid 60s. It's a bit chilly this morning, but by afternoon you'll be able to shed a couple of layers with mostly sunny skies. If there is any sort of blemish in the forecast, it will be the fact we have southwest winds. They'll be light, but it will be enough to bring in the cedar pollen again, so if that is something that bothers you, know you'll be dealing with it.

The dry weather and sunshine continue through the work week with temperatures approaching 70° by Friday. A cold front will work in Saturday bringing with it a cooler weekend and some small rain chances. Right now, wintry weather does not look to be in the forecast, but we will keep an eye on things. Temperatures warm up as we head into next week, and we may find ourselves in the 70s again on the other side of Valentine's day!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather