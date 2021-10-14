How much rain fell in your area? Josh Johns has the latest

CENTRAL TEXAS — Many locations across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley saw rain overnight up to around 1-2 inches.
Some saw locally heavier amounts.
Here's rain totals from our official reporting sites as of 7 a.m. Thursday:
|Location
|Total
|Bell County
|Temple RAWS
|2.58"
|Temple Airport
|2.51"
|Fort Hood Airport
|1.87"
|Killeen Skylark
|1.79"
|Bosque County
|Valley Mills
|1.95"
|Clifton
|1.03"
|Coryell County
|House Creek/Range Road
|2.16"
|Cowhouse Creek Jackson
|1.64"
|Pidcoke
|1.38"
|House Creek old Georgetown
|1.37"
|Cowhouse Creek at Range
|1.33"
|Henson Creek at Range
|1.24"
|Hill County
|Covington
|1.16"
|Lampasas County
|Lampasas Airport
|1.65"
|Kempner
|1.42"
|Adamsville
|1.14"
|Limestone County
|Freestone 5SW
|1.45"
|Mexia Airport
|1.38"
|McLennan County
|Waco Airport
|2.40"
|McGregor Airport
|1.92"
|McGregor RAWS
|1.76"
|Crawford
|1.74"
|McGregor
|1.52"
|Milam County
|Brazos at 485
|2.61"
|Cameron Airport
|1.71"
|Navarro County
|Rice
|1.34"
|Corsicana
|1.01"
|Robertson County
|Little Brazos at Franklin
|2.09"
|Hearne Airport
|1.66"
|Easterly
|1.49"
|Brazos County
|Easterwood Airport
|1.44"
|Coulter Field - Bryan
|1.55"
|Texas A&M Mesonet Site
|1.52"
|Burleson County
|Caldwell
|0.71"
|Lake Somerville
|1.05"
|Madison County
|Madisonville
|0.62"
|Grimes County
|Gibbons Creek
|0.76"
|Navasota
|0.75"
(Information courtesy of the National Weather Service)