How much rain fell in your area? Josh Johns has the latest

KXXV-TV
Radar Estimated Rain Totals for Overnight Thursday October 14th, 2021.
Posted at 7:51 AM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 09:55:10-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — Many locations across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley saw rain overnight up to around 1-2 inches.

Some saw locally heavier amounts.

Here's rain totals from our official reporting sites as of 7 a.m. Thursday:

LocationTotal
Bell County
Temple RAWS2.58"
Temple Airport2.51"
Fort Hood Airport1.87"
Killeen Skylark1.79"
Bosque County
Valley Mills1.95"
Clifton1.03"
Coryell County
House Creek/Range Road2.16"
Cowhouse Creek Jackson1.64"
Pidcoke1.38"
House Creek old Georgetown1.37"
Cowhouse Creek at Range1.33"
Henson Creek at Range1.24"
Hill County
Covington1.16"
Lampasas County
Lampasas Airport 1.65"
Kempner1.42"
Adamsville1.14"
Limestone County
Freestone 5SW1.45"
Mexia Airport1.38"
McLennan County
Waco Airport2.40"
McGregor Airport1.92"
McGregor RAWS1.76"
Crawford1.74"
McGregor1.52"
Milam County
Brazos at 4852.61"
Cameron Airport1.71"
Navarro County
Rice1.34"
Corsicana1.01"
Robertson County
Little Brazos at Franklin2.09"
Hearne Airport1.66"
Easterly1.49"
Brazos County
Easterwood Airport1.44"
Coulter Field - Bryan1.55"
Texas A&M Mesonet Site1.52"
Burleson County
Caldwell0.71"
Lake Somerville1.05"
Madison County
Madisonville0.62"
Grimes County
Gibbons Creek0.76"
Navasota0.75"

(Information courtesy of the National Weather Service)

