How much rain fell in your area? Josh Johns has the latest

CENTRAL TEXAS — Many locations across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley saw rain overnight up to around 1-2 inches.

Some saw locally heavier amounts.

Here's rain totals from our official reporting sites as of 7 a.m. Thursday:

Location Total Bell County Temple RAWS 2.58" Temple Airport 2.51" Fort Hood Airport 1.87" Killeen Skylark 1.79" Bosque County Valley Mills 1.95" Clifton 1.03" Coryell County House Creek/Range Road 2.16" Cowhouse Creek Jackson 1.64" Pidcoke 1.38" House Creek old Georgetown 1.37" Cowhouse Creek at Range 1.33" Henson Creek at Range 1.24" Hill County Covington 1.16" Lampasas County Lampasas Airport 1.65" Kempner 1.42" Adamsville 1.14" Limestone County Freestone 5SW 1.45" Mexia Airport 1.38" McLennan County Waco Airport 2.40" McGregor Airport 1.92" McGregor RAWS 1.76" Crawford 1.74" McGregor 1.52" Milam County Brazos at 485 2.61" Cameron Airport 1.71" Navarro County Rice 1.34" Corsicana 1.01" Robertson County Little Brazos at Franklin 2.09" Hearne Airport 1.66" Easterly 1.49" Brazos County Easterwood Airport 1.44" Coulter Field - Bryan 1.55" Texas A&M Mesonet Site 1.52" Burleson County Caldwell 0.71" Lake Somerville 1.05" Madison County Madisonville 0.62" Grimes County Gibbons Creek 0.76" Navasota 0.75"

(Information courtesy of the National Weather Service)