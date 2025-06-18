Carbon copy forecast for Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or storm is possible, but most will miss out.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Warm, humid, and muggy conditions continue today.

A few sprinkles this morning.

Potential for isolated storms this afternoon.

Better rain chances next week.

Good morning! We're dialing up another warm, muggy and breezy day today. The difference is we may see a few sprinkles this morning, but that moisture is falling into drier air aloft, which will zap most activity. Still, you may see a few on your morning commute. Otherwise, expect a similar day to Tuesday with highs reaching the low to mid 90s, and humidity making it feel like the triple digits. A weak cold front will get closer to the I-20 corridor which may provide enough lift for showers and storms, but activity will be very very isolated and many will miss out.

Expect warm and humid conditions into the weekend with highs reaching the mid 90s Friday and Saturday under the core of an upper-level high. As that high moves east it will open up the door for the Gulf sea breeze next week which will lower highs into the low 90s and bring back the chance of daily showers and storms.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather