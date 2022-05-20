Can't rule out storms tonight, better possibility tomorrow

25 WEATHER — Some model data has been insistent on pushing a line of storms into our area late tonight, but I don't think that will be the case. I anticipate an isolated storm or two late this evening and tonight but nothing that would suggest widespread rain. Tomorrow will be hot as well with highs in the mid to upper-90s, but a major cold front will finally be arriving that evening.

What this means for us is that rain and storm chances will go up Saturday evening. It is uncertain if any storms that develop along the front will be long-lived, but some isolated severe storms may occur, mainly for damaging winds and hail. With the front having passed us by Sunday, we'll enjoy a break from the heat with highs in the 70s. A few showers may linger on Sunday. Monday will be the beginning of what could be a wet few days, with the first half of the week bringing a few inches of rain to Central Texas.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist