Calm start to the week

25 WEATHER — Great weather is here to stay through the middle part of the workweek. A weak cold front arrives tonight, so we will be shifting our winds to the north Tuesday. This will cause temperatures to cool off a bit from Monday. Lows should start off in the upper 50s and low 60s with highs in the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. We will return to the low to mid 80s Wednesday, upper 80s Thursday and Friday, and middle 80s Saturday into Easter Sunday.

Rain chances will start to ramp up a little Friday as storms likely form west of Central Texas. A few isolated storms may work into our western counties Friday evening, but it doesn't look widespread at this point. Saturday, storms may form a little closer to the area. That doesn't mean we will see widespread rain though. As of now, a few scattered storms look possible Saturday afternoon and evening. Another line of storms may get going to our west Saturday night. These will try to move into Central Texas Easter morning. As of right now, most models have the storms dying out as they move east into Central Texas. Obviously this is still a few days out, so we will watch this closely. With all of that said, I do not see a washout Easter weekend. Scattered storms from time to time...yes. Stay tuned!